The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) on Monday at 4:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ohio State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 68.2 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, North Carolina is 15-1.
  • Ohio State is 17-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Buckeyes put up 21.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Tar Heels allow (59.5).
  • Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
  • When North Carolina allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 20-8.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Indiana W 79-75 Target Center
3/5/2023 Iowa L 105-72 Target Center
3/18/2023 JMU W 80-66 Value City Arena
3/20/2023 North Carolina - Value City Arena

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Clemson W 68-58 Greensboro Coliseum
3/3/2023 Duke L 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 St. John's (NY) W 61-59 Value City Arena
3/20/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.