The Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to match up in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, with a start time of 2:40 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kentucky defeated Providence on Friday, 61-53. Its top scorer was Antonio Reeves with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State was victorious in its most recent game versus Montana State, 77-65, on Friday. Keyontae Johnson was its leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe averages 16.2 points and 13.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Jacob Toppin is posting 12.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Cason Wallace puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Reeves posts 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Livingston is posting 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Kansas State Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he contributes 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in the nation.

Johnson is the Kansas State Wildcats' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (7.1), and averages 2.2 assists.

The Kansas State Wildcats get 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

The Kansas State Wildcats receive 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cam Carter.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.8 13.3 1.8 1.7 1.3 0 Jacob Toppin 14.9 7.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 Cason Wallace 9.6 3.1 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 Antonio Reeves 18.5 2 0.8 0.5 0.1 2.7 Chris Livingston 8.2 6.9 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)