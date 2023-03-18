The New York Rangers (39-19-10), coming off a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-24-10) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 18 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins lost to the New York Rangers 4-2 in their last outing.

The Penguins have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 38 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%) while giving up 31 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 34-24-10 record this season and are 9-10-19 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned 33 points (12-5-9) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins recorded just one goal in 11 games and have gone 1-9-1 (three points).

When Pittsburgh has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned seven points (2-9-3 record).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals in 42 games, earning 68 points from those contests.

Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has registered 22 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 21-9-2 (44 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins finished 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 13th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.26 13th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.22 17th 14th 31.9 Shots 34 5th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 27th 9th 23.3% Power Play % 21.9% 14th 17th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Penguins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.