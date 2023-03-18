How to Watch the Penguins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a win last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Rangers try to take down the Penguins on ABC and ESPN+.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Penguins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Rangers
|Penguins
|4-2 NYR
|3/12/2023
|Penguins
|Rangers
|3-2 (F/OT) PIT
|12/20/2022
|Penguins
|Rangers
|3-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 3.2 goals per game (219 in total), 18th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 222 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|68
|29
|54
|83
|50
|51
|53.2%
|Evgeni Malkin
|68
|24
|48
|72
|90
|69
|50.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|64
|30
|32
|62
|39
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|68
|24
|25
|49
|34
|24
|50%
|Jason Zucker
|64
|24
|18
|42
|30
|30
|26.7%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 189 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 222 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|68
|20
|55
|75
|89
|30
|18.2%
|Mika Zibanejad
|68
|35
|37
|72
|56
|45
|49%
|Adam Fox
|68
|10
|51
|61
|67
|73
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|68
|19
|33
|52
|57
|47
|56.5%
|Patrick Kane
|61
|19
|32
|51
|56
|26
|50%
