The No. 7 seed from the South Region bracket, the Missouri Tigers (25-9), meet the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Missouri has been installed as a 6.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 150 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -6.5 150

Missouri vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats

The Missouri Tigers have a 17-15-1 record against the spread this season.

Missouri has been at least a -290 moneyline favorite nine times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Missouri Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 74.4%.

Princeton is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

The Princeton Tigers have been listed as an underdog of +235 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Princeton has an implied victory probability of 29.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150 % of Games Over 150 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 17 51.5% 79.4 154.8 74.3 142.4 149.5 Princeton 8 28.6% 75.4 154.8 68.1 142.4 143.2

Additional Missouri vs Princeton Insights & Trends

Missouri has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Missouri Tigers have hit the over four times.

Princeton has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Princeton Tigers' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Missouri Tigers record 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers give up (68.1).

Missouri is 13-6-1 against the spread and 21-0 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Princeton Tigers' 75.4 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 74.3 the Missouri Tigers allow to opponents.

Princeton is 8-4 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 74.3 points.

Missouri vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 17-15-1 4-6-1 17-16-0 Princeton 16-12-0 2-0 15-12-1

Missouri vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Missouri Princeton 16-3 Home Record 11-3 5-5 Away Record 7-4 7-10-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

