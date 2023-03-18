A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) face the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday at 2:40 PM on CBS. Duke has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup's over/under is set at 128.5.

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -3.5 128.5

Duke vs Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Blue Devils have compiled a 16-18-0 record against the spread.

This season, Duke has won 18 of its 19 games, or 94.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Blue Devils, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Tennessee is 16-16-0 ATS this year.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +135 or worse.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 27 79.4% 72.6 144 63.6 121.5 140.5 Tennessee 17 53.1% 71.4 144 57.9 121.5 133.7

Additional Duke vs Tennessee Insights & Trends

Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Devils have hit the over four times.

Tennessee has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Volunteers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blue Devils record 14.7 more points per game (72.6) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

When Duke puts up more than 57.9 points, it is 12-16 against the spread and 22-7 overall.

The Volunteers score an average of 71.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allow.

Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-18-0 12-12 13-21-0 Tennessee 16-16-0 0-0 14-18-0

Duke vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits

Duke Tennessee 16-0 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 4-6 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

