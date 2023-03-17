How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (21-9) will look to beat the No. 10 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Center. This matchup tips off at 12:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
West Virginia vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers score just 1.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).
- West Virginia has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Arizona's record is 16-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Wildcats record 74.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61 the Mountaineers give up.
- Arizona has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 61 points.
- When West Virginia allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 19-5.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers concede.
- The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 71-67
|WVU Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 63-52
|Ferrell Center
|3/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 62-61
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/17/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.