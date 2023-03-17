The No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (21-9) will look to beat the No. 10 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Center. This matchup tips off at 12:00 PM.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

West Virginia vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score just 1.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Wildcats allow (64.8).

West Virginia has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Arizona's record is 16-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Wildcats record 74.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 61 the Mountaineers give up.

Arizona has a 19-3 record when scoring more than 61 points.

When West Virginia allows fewer than 74.4 points, it is 19-5.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 43.7% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Mountaineers concede.

The Mountaineers make 35.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

