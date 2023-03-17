The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) and the No. 16 seed Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) meet on Friday at 5:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on ESPNU.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies allow.

When it scores more than 57.1 points, Chattanooga is 14-0.

Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.6 points.

The Hokies average 17.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.

When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Miami (FL) W 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum 3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Chattanooga - Cassell Coliseum

Chattanooga Schedule