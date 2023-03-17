The No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 8:00 PM.

USC vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits score 24.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Trojans allow (54.8).
  • South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • USC is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 79.4 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are only 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits allow (60.3).
  • USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
  • This year the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits give up.
  • The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have conceded.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Washington W 47-43 Galen Center
2/25/2023 Washington State W 68-65 Galen Center
3/1/2023 Oregon State L 56-48 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/17/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC - Cassell Coliseum

