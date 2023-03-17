Top Michigan State Players to Watch vs. USC - First Round
A.J Hoggard and Drew Peterson are two players to watch on Friday at 12:15 PM ET, when the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) match up with the USC Trojans (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Michigan State's Last Game
Michigan State dropped its previous game to Ohio State, 68-58, on Friday. Joey Hauser was its top scorer with 15 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Joey Hauser
|15
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jaden
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A.J Hoggard
|10
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
USC's Last Game
In its previous game, USC fell to Arizona State on Thursday, 77-72. Its high scorer was Reese Waters with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Reese Waters
|16
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tre White
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|15
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
Michigan State Players to Watch
Hoggard is tops on his squad in assists per game (6), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Hauser totals a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 14.2 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Tyson Walker averages 14.6 points and 2.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Jaden posts 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Mady Sissoko puts up 5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
USC Players to Watch
Peterson is No. 1 on the Trojans in rebounding (6.2 per game) and assists (4.4), and posts 14 points. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Boogie Ellis paces the Trojans in scoring (18 points per game), and puts up 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kobe Johnson gets the Trojans 9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also puts up 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Tre White is putting up 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 48% of his shots from the field.
Joshua Morgan gets the Trojans 6.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|A.J Hoggard
|12.8
|3.8
|6.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|Tyson Walker
|15.7
|2.7
|3.1
|1.2
|0.2
|1.8
|Joey Hauser
|15.4
|5.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.5
|2.9
|Jaden
|11
|4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.2
|1.8
|Malik Hall
|8.3
|4.3
|1.3
|0.5
|0.4
|0.9
USC Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Boogie Ellis
|21.2
|3.7
|3.5
|0.9
|0.2
|3.3
|Drew Peterson
|13.2
|5.7
|4
|0.9
|0.7
|1.4
|Kobe Johnson
|12.3
|4.7
|2
|2.5
|0.3
|1.3
|Tre White
|8.4
|5.8
|1.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|Reese Waters
|7.2
|2.7
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.8
