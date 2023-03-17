Kentucky vs. Providence: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) will aim to beat the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Providence Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-4.5)
|144.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-4)
|144.5
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|144.5
|-169
|+140
Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this season.
- Providence is 17-11-1 ATS this year.
- So far this year, 15 out of the Friars' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Kentucky is 14th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 21st-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have experienced the 66th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +900 at the start of the season to +4000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Friars have experienced the 36th-biggest change this season, falling from +11000 at the start to +25000.
- The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.
