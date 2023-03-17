How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) take the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- In games Kansas State shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 12-6 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 279th.
- The Wildcats average 8.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Bobcats allow (66.6).
- Kansas State is 17-4 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Montana State has put together a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 288th.
- The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Montana State is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game at home. Away from home, it is playing better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.
- The Wildcats are ceding 61.4 points per game this year at home, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (80.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Kansas State has played worse at home this year, sinking 6.7 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage in road games.
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Montana State averages 82.2 points per game. Away, it scores 69.1.
- In 2022-23 the Bobcats are conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (67.7).
- At home, Montana State drains 7.8 triples per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 84-73
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Weber State
|W 60-58
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 85-78
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/17/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
