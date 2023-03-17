The Philadelphia 76ers (46-22) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) on March 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and 76ers.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

This season, Charlotte has a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 28th.

The Hornets' 111.6 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 110.7 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Charlotte is 19-22.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, putting up 110.7 points per game, compared to 112.5 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 116.1 points per game at home, compared to 118.8 away.

Charlotte is allowing fewer points at home (116.1 per game) than away (118.8).

This year the Hornets are collecting more assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (24.7).

Hornets Injuries