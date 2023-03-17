Friday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Florida State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

Their last time out, the Seminoles lost 65-54 to Wake Forest on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 70-57 victory versus the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.

The Seminoles have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Florida State has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 25) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21

Georgia Schedule Analysis

On January 29 versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings, the Lady Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 62-34 victory at home.

The Lady Bulldogs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (eight).

Georgia has 10 wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Georgia 2022-23 Best Wins

62-34 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 29

71-48 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 19

66-55 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on December 17

62-51 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 26

63-44 over San Diego State (No. 86) on December 21

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game (scoring 80.1 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball) and have a +420 scoring differential overall.

Florida State's offense has been worse in ACC action this season, scoring 76.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.1 PPG.

When playing at home, the Seminoles are posting 11.5 more points per game (86.3) than they are when playing on the road (74.8).

Florida State gives up 60.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 73.3 in road games.

The Seminoles' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points a contest compared to the 80.1 they've averaged this year.

Georgia Performance Insights