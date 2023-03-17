The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) square off against the Washington Wizards (32-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-DC+.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+

BSOH and NBCS-DC+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Wizards 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 5.5)

Cavaliers (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



The Cavaliers sport a 38-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-35-2 mark from the Wizards.

Cleveland (18-7-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (69.2%) than Washington (8-10-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (42.1%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents don't do it as often (47.8% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (50%).

The Cavaliers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season, higher than the .372 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-27).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland owns a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 106.8 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.1 points scored per contest.

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, delivering 24.9 per game.

The Cavaliers are sinking 11.6 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.4% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

So far this season, Cleveland has taken 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's buckets. It has shot 37.4% from three-point land (28% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.