Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - March 17
The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into their Friday, March 17 matchup with the Washington Wizards (32-37) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 118-109 loss to the 76ers in their last outing on Wednesday. Caris LeVert totaled 24 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|Out
|Eye
|14.4
|9.8
|1.7
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: Questionable (Knee)
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and NBCS-DC+
Cavaliers Season Insights
- The Cavaliers record only 1.1 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards allow (113.2).
- Cleveland is 27-10 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
- The Cavaliers have been scoring 114.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 112.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
- Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 36.4% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.
- The Cavaliers put up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while giving up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-5
|221.5
