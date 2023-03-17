The Philadelphia 76ers (46-22) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH+.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH+

BSSE and NBCS-PH+ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10.5)

Hornets (+ 10.5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The 76ers sport a 40-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-38-3 mark of the Hornets.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (37.5%).

Charlotte and its opponents have exceeded the total 45.1% of the time this season (32 out of 71). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (38 out of 68).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 35-13, a better tally than the Hornets have posted (14-41) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Charlotte is fifth-worst in the league offensively (111.6 points scored per game) and 23rd defensively (117.5 points allowed).

This season the Hornets are ranked 17th in the league in assists at 25.0 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 25th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.0%.

Charlotte attempts 35.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.4% of its shots, with 74.3% of its makes coming from there.

