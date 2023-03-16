Wagers on the West Virginia-Maryland game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer in an area with legal online sports betting, keep reading to find out how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus right away!

West Virginia vs. Maryland Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: West Virginia -2.5

West Virginia -2.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): West Virginia -140, Maryland +115

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to wager on the Mountaineers and Terrapins game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mountaineers (-140), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mountaineers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Mountaineers at -2.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -2.5 means that the Mountaineers must win by at least three points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Terrapins would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 137.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will West Virginia be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

