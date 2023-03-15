Lamar Stevens plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 14, Stevens posted 11 points in a 120-104 win versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Stevens' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Lamar Stevens Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 5.5 6.4 Rebounds 5.5 3.3 4.3 Assists -- 0.6 0.8 PRA -- 9.4 11.5 PR 13.5 8.8 10.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Lamar Stevens' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lamar Stevens Insights vs. the 76ers

Stevens has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.2 per game, which account for 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Stevens' opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 17th in possessions per game with 98.8.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.7 points per game.

The 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.7 assists per game.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league.

Lamar Stevens vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 5 2 1 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Stevens or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.