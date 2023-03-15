Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 120-104 win over the Hornets (his previous action) Garland put up 19 points and seven assists.

In this article we will look at Garland's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22 23.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 7.5 7.9 7.2 PRA 32.5 32.6 33.7 PR 24.5 24.7 26.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 3



Darius Garland Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Darius Garland has made 7.6 shots per game, which accounts for 15.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.2 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the 76ers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.8 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 110.7 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.3 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.5 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 43 27 2 6 3 0 3 11/30/2022 32 21 2 9 3 0 0

