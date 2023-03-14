Ricky Rubio and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 114-108 win over the Hornets, Rubio totaled 11 points.

With prop bets available for Rubio, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Ricky Rubio Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.3 4.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 1.9 Assists 3.5 3.4 2.8 PRA -- 11 9.3 PR 10.5 7.6 6.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Ricky Rubio Insights vs. the Hornets

Rubio has taken 5.3 shots per game this season and made 1.8 per game, which account for 2.0% and 1.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 2.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Rubio's Cavaliers average 98.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 117.5 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Hornets allow 46.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Ricky Rubio vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 20 11 3 1 0 0 0

