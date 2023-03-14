Lamar Stevens and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 114-108 win over the Hornets (his previous action) Stevens produced nine points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Stevens' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Lamar Stevens Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 5.4 5.3 Rebounds 5.5 3.3 3.9 Assists -- 0.6 0.7 PRA -- 9.3 9.9 PR 15.5 8.7 9.2 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Lamar Stevens' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lamar Stevens Insights vs. the Hornets

Stevens is responsible for taking 3.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.6 per game.

Stevens' opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 21st in possessions per game with 98.8.

Giving up 117.5 points per contest, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have given up 25.9 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Lamar Stevens vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 30 9 6 0 1 1 1 11/18/2022 29 3 4 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Stevens or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.