The Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward included, take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hayward, in his last showing, had 16 points and six assists in a 114-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Hayward, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.5 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.9 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.1 PRA 24.5 22.8 26.3 PR 19.5 18.9 21.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.7 per contest.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 106.7 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 40.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 22.9 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 33 16 4 6 1 0 1 11/18/2022 42 13 6 7 2 1 1

