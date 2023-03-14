The Charlotte Hornets (22-48) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (43-27) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -7.5 221.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points in 31 of 70 games this season.

Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 38-32-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 40 out of the 55 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Cleveland has won 16 of its 18 games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 31 44.3% 112.0 223.8 106.7 224.2 219.6 Hornets 52 74.3% 111.8 223.8 117.5 224.2 229.7

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-12-0) than it has in road tilts (15-20-0).

The Cavaliers record 112.0 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 117.5 the Hornets allow.

Cleveland is 12-6 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 38-32 12-7 34-36 Hornets 33-37 13-15 31-39

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hornets 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 12-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-16 14-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-25 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 30-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-8 35-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-10

