The No. 5 seed West Virginia Mountaineers (19-10) square off in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-10) on Friday at Municipal Auditorium, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers score only 2.5 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Cowgirls give up to opponents (68.8).

West Virginia is 11-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Oklahoma State has a 13-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.

The 76.8 points per game the Cowgirls score are 15.8 more points than the Mountaineers give up (61).

Oklahoma State has a 20-8 record when scoring more than 61 points.

When West Virginia gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 19-6.

This year the Cowgirls are shooting 43.6% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Mountaineers give up.

The Mountaineers make 35.2% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Cowgirls' defensive field-goal percentage.

