Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 6, Allen produced four points and six rebounds in a 118-114 win against the Celtics.

Below, we dig into Allen's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.5 14.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.7 9.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA 23.5 25.8 25.2 PR 22.5 24.2 23.7



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jarrett Allen has made 6.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.0% of his team's total makes.

Allen's Cavaliers average 98.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.1 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 25.0 per game.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 34 14 11 0 0 1 2 11/20/2022 27 8 6 2 0 0 0

