The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 4-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers, while the Blue Jackets fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in their most recent outing.

In the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 5-5-0 while putting up 32 total goals (five power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.7%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-300)

Penguins (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-2.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 7-9-16 in overtime games as part of a 31-22-9 overall record.

Pittsburgh is 10-5-8 (28 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Penguins registered just one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has taken seven points from the 13 games this season when it scored two goals (2-8-3 record).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 37 games (28-4-5, 61 points).

In the 20 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 18 points after finishing 8-10-2.

In the 28 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 19-8-1 (39 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Penguins finished 11-14-8 in those matchups (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.57 30th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.7 30th 5th 33.6 Shots 29 27th 29th 34 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 18th 20.8% Power Play % 17.4% 27th 15th 79.6% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 20th

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

