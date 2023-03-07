Coming off a loss last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also lost their most recent game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSOH to see the Blue Jackets attempt to hold off the Penguins.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/6/2022 Penguins Blue Jackets 4-1 PIT 10/22/2022 Blue Jackets Penguins 6-3 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 198 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

The Penguins' 200 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 62 27 46 73 46 45 53.1% Evgeni Malkin 62 23 40 63 84 65 50.9% Jake Guentzel 58 24 30 54 36 28 50% Rickard Rakell 62 21 21 42 28 19 52.9% Bryan Rust 62 15 22 37 36 22 50%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 233 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

With 162 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players