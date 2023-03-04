The Pittsburgh Penguins (31-21-9) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Florida Panthers (30-27-6) on the road on Saturday, March 4 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSFL, and SportsNet PT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-125) Penguins (+105) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won two, or 15.4%, of the 13 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Penguins, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Pittsburgh's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 28 of 61 times.

Penguins vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 213 (7th) Goals 199 (14th) 215 (24th) Goals Allowed 194 (17th) 45 (9th) Power Play Goals 44 (10th) 59 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (17th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Penguins' 199 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game, 194 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

They have a +5 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

