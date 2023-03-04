The Detroit Pistons (15-48) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is 220.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -14.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 30 of 65 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 points.
  • Cleveland's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers' ATS record is 36-29-0 this season.
  • Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 36, or 70.6%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 92.3% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 30 46.2% 111.9 223.7 106.7 225.9 219.8
Pistons 43 68.3% 111.8 223.7 119.2 225.9 228

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Cleveland owns a better record against the spread at home (22-11-0) than it does in road games (14-18-0).
  • The Cavaliers record 111.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 119.2 the Pistons give up.
  • Cleveland has a 9-3 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 119.2 points.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 36-29 0-1 31-34
Pistons 30-33 0-1 34-29

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Pistons
111.9
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
9-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-19
9-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-28
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 119.2
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
28-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-2
32-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-9

