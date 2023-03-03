Friday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (23-7) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (17-13) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Thundering Herd came out on top in their last game 60-53 against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Marshall vs. JMU Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Marshall vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 68, Marshall 60

Marshall Schedule Analysis

Against the James Madison Dukes on February 24, the Thundering Herd notched their signature win of the season, a 71-58 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Marshall has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 21

60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on December 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on February 9

60-53 over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on March 1

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 214) on November 21

Marshall Performance Insights