Marshall vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (23-7) versus the Marshall Thundering Herd (17-13) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of JMU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Thundering Herd came out on top in their last game 60-53 against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
Marshall vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Marshall vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 68, Marshall 60
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- Against the James Madison Dukes on February 24, the Thundering Herd notched their signature win of the season, a 71-58 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Dukes are 8-2 (.800%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- Marshall has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 21
- 60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on December 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on February 9
- 60-53 over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on March 1
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 214) on November 21
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd have a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.7 per contest to rank 64th in college basketball.
- Marshall has averaged 0.8 fewer points in Sun Belt games (63.6) than overall (64.4).
- In 2022-23 the Thundering Herd are averaging 6.1 more points per game at home (68.5) than away (62.4).
- Marshall gives up 60.7 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Thundering Herd are tallying 62.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 64.4.
