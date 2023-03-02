The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9, winners of three straight) at Amalie Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 5-5-0 while totaling 32 goals against 35 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (15.2%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Lightning (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 30-21-9 this season and are 6-9-15 in overtime matchups.

In the 22 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

When Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned seven points (2-8-3 record).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 36 times, earning 59 points from those matchups (27-4-5).

This season, Pittsburgh has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 8-9-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 18-8-1 (37 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 30 points in those games.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 5th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.23 13th 12th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 13th 32.2 Shots 33.7 5th 18th 31.6 Shots Allowed 33.9 29th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 21.4% 13th 11th 81.5% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 15th

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

