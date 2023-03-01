Bookmakers don't project much out of the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8), listing them with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

At 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, the Mountaineers play the Texas Longhorns on the road.

Mountaineers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

West Virginia Team Stats

The Mountaineers are 11-2 at home and 2-5 on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.

In Big 12 action, West Virginia is 7-6, compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

In one-possession games, the Mountaineers are 1-0. They also have won every game decided by two possessions or less (2-0).

West Virginia ranks 149th in college basketball with 66.9 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 72nd with 60.3 points allowed per contest.

West Virginia Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-7 | Q2 Record: 2-1 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 9-0

3-7 | 2-1 | 2-0 | 9-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, West Virginia is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

