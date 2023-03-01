The West Virginia Mountaineers (17-10) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (20-8) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 77.4 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 61.1 the Mountaineers give up.

Oklahoma State is 13-2 when giving up fewer than 66.2 points.

Oklahoma State is 20-6 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

The Mountaineers score 66.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68.3 the Cowgirls give up.

When West Virginia totals more than 68.3 points, it is 10-1.

West Virginia is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.

This season the Mountaineers are shooting 34.6% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cowgirls concede.

West Virginia Schedule