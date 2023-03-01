Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Wednesday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-13) taking on the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (14-15) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-65 win for Marshall, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Thundering Herd won their most recent matchup 71-58 against JMU on Friday.
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 67, Coastal Carolina 65
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- When the Thundering Herd defeated the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 110 in our computer rankings, on February 24 by a score of 71-58, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- The Thundering Herd have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- Marshall has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on January 21
- 60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on December 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 9
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 21
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 248) on December 31
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 64.6 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and are allowing 60 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Marshall is posting 63.6 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (64.6 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- At home, the Thundering Herd are averaging 6.1 more points per game (68.5) than they are when playing on the road (62.4).
- Marshall is giving up 60.7 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (62.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Thundering Herd have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 62.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 64.6 they've racked up over the course of this year.
