Caris LeVert and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-93 win versus the Raptors, LeVert tallied seven points and six assists.

With prop bets available for LeVert, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.6 7.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 2.5 4.0 4.8 PRA -- 19.5 16.2 PR 10.5 15.5 11.4 3PM 0.5 1.5 0.7



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Caris LeVert has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LeVert's Cavaliers average 98.6 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 112 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, allowing 22.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.7 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Caris LeVert vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 46 15 8 4 3 0 0 10/28/2022 43 41 4 7 6 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.