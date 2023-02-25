West Virginia vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-10) and the Kansas State Wildcats (16-12) squaring off at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Mountaineers are coming off of a 69-68 loss to Texas Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: West Virginia 67, Kansas State 66
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- On February 11, the Mountaineers captured their signature win of the season, a 73-60 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Mountaineers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on January 15
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on February 15
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 7
- 67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 79) on January 21
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers have a +130 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 66.2 points per game to rank 162nd in college basketball and are giving up 61.2 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball.
- West Virginia's offense has been worse in Big 12 contests this year, scoring 65.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Mountaineers have fared better at home this season, putting up 71.8 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game in road games.
- West Virginia cedes 56.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 72.6 in away games.
- The Mountaineers' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 62.7 points a contest compared to the 66.2 they've averaged this season.
