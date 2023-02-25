The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) heading into their matchup with the Miami Heat (32-28) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 from Spectrum Center.

In their last game on Friday, the Hornets earned a 121-113 win over the Timberwolves. LaMelo Ball recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets score just four more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (108.6).

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Charlotte is 17-21.

While the Hornets are averaging 112.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 114.8 a contest.

Charlotte hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 2.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 226.5

