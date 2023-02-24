Marshall vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Friday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (23-6) going head to head against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 victory as our model heavily favors JMU.
The Thundering Herd dropped their most recent matchup 66-63 against Old Dominion on Wednesday.
Marshall vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
Marshall vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 69, Marshall 59
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- The Thundering Herd's signature win this season came in a 53-52 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21.
- The Dukes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).
- Marshall has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on December 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 9
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 21
- 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on February 2
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 247) on December 31
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd put up 64.3 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per contest (64th in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- In conference action, Marshall is scoring fewer points (63.1 per game) than it is overall (64.3) in 2022-23.
- The Thundering Herd are scoring more points at home (68.5 per game) than away (61.5).
- At home Marshall is allowing 60.7 points per game, two fewer points than it is on the road (62.7).
- The Thundering Herd have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, averaging 61 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points their than season average of 64.3.
