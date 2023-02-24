Friday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (23-6) going head to head against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-13) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-59 victory as our model heavily favors JMU.

The Thundering Herd dropped their most recent matchup 66-63 against Old Dominion on Wednesday.

Marshall vs. JMU Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Marshall vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 69, Marshall 59

Marshall Schedule Analysis

The Thundering Herd's signature win this season came in a 53-52 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21.

The Dukes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).

Marshall has 13 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

60-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 174) on December 21

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 9

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 21

72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 247) on February 2

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 247) on December 31

