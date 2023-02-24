Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 24
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-24) are 1-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (29-30) Friday, February 24, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOH
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Hawks (26-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 9.1% less often than the Cavaliers (33-28-1) this year.
- Atlanta (11-19-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1 point or more this season (35.5%) than Cleveland (4-8) does as a 1+-point underdog (33.3%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents don't do it as often (46.8% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (54.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 18-14, while the Cavaliers are 3-9 as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Offensively Cleveland is the fifth-worst team in the league (111.7 points per game). But defensively it is best (106.3 points conceded per game).
- The Cavaliers are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 11.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown, the Cavaliers are 19th and 12th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Cleveland attempts 37.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 62.8% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.
