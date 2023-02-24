Donovan Mitchell will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In his most recent game, a 115-109 loss versus the Nuggets, Mitchell put up 22 points and four steals.

Now let's dig into Mitchell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.2 22.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.8 PRA 35.5 36 31.9 PR 30.5 31.2 27.1 3PM 3.5 3.6 2.9



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Hawks

Mitchell is responsible for attempting 19.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

Mitchell is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 24.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 98.6 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.7 points per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 11.8 makes per game, ninth in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 39 29 4 9 4 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.