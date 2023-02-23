The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-20-9, on a three-game losing streak) host the Edmonton Oilers (31-19-8) at PPG Paints Arena. The contest on Thursday, February 23 starts at 7:00 PM ET on .

Penguins vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-110) Oilers (-110) 7

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 38 times this season, and have gone 22-16 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 26-18 record (winning 59.1% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

In 25 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Penguins vs. Oilers Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 179 (15th) Goals 218 (1st) 177 (17th) Goals Allowed 189 (20th) 42 (11th) Power Play Goals 65 (1st) 35 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (27th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Five of Pittsburgh's last 10 games went over.

The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).

During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Penguins offense's 179 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Penguins rank 17th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (177 total) in league play.

They're ranked 18th in the league with a +2 goal differential .

