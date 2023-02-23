Penguins vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-20-9, on a three-game losing streak) host the Edmonton Oilers (31-19-8) at PPG Paints Arena. The contest on Thursday, February 23 starts at 7:00 PM ET on .
Penguins vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-110)
|Oilers (-110)
|7
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been favored on the moneyline 38 times this season, and have gone 22-16 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 26-18 record (winning 59.1% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- In 25 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Penguins vs. Oilers Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|179 (15th)
|Goals
|218 (1st)
|177 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|189 (20th)
|42 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (1st)
|35 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (27th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Five of Pittsburgh's last 10 games went over.
- The Penguins and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).
- During the last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Penguins offense's 179 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Penguins rank 17th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (177 total) in league play.
- They're ranked 18th in the league with a +2 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.