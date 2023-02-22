West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-11) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9) facing off at United Supermarkets Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-65 win for Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Mountaineers' most recent contest was a 74-48 loss to Texas on Sunday.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 65
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers beat the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones in a 73-60 win on February 11, which was their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Mountaineers are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most defeats.
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 30) on January 15
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 15
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 42) on December 20
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 7
- 67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 80) on January 21
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers have a +131 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 66.1 points per game, 161st in college basketball, and are giving up 60.9 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.
- West Virginia has averaged 0.8 fewer points in Big 12 play (65.3) than overall (66.1).
- At home, the Mountaineers average 71.8 points per game. Away, they score 60.6.
- West Virginia is allowing fewer points at home (56.2 per game) than on the road (73).
- Over their past 10 games, the Mountaineers are posting 63.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 66.1.
