Marshall vs. Old Dominion Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12) and Old Dominion Lady Monarchs (19-10) going head to head at Cam Henderson Center has a projected final score of 63-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Thundering Herd suffered a 55-54 loss to Georgia State.
Marshall vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
Marshall vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 63, Old Dominion 62
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- On December 21, the Thundering Herd claimed their best win of the season, a 60-56 victory over the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings.
- The Thundering Herd have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- Marshall has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 166) on January 21
- 65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 9
- 70-57 over UT Martin (No. 223) on November 21
- 72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on February 2
- 59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 246) on December 31
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd average 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +123 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.
- In conference tilts, Marshall averages fewer points per game (63.1) than its overall average (64.4).
- The Thundering Herd put up 68.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.4 points per contest.
- Marshall is allowing 60.3 points per game this year at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (62.7).
- The Thundering Herd have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 62.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.0 points fewer than the 64.4 they've scored this year.
