The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-19-9) host the New York Islanders (28-24-7) at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, February 20 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN. The Penguins fell to the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their last outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Penguins are 4-4-2 over the last 10 games, putting up 31 total goals (seven power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.6%). They have conceded 35 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Monday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Penguins 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-130)

Penguins (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 27-19-9 overall and 5-9-14 in overtime contests.

Pittsburgh is 8-5-8 (24 points) in its 21 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has finished 2-6-3 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering seven points).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 33 times, and are 24-4-5 in those games (to record 53 points).

In the 16 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 7-7-2.

In the 23 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 15-7-1 (31 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 11-12-8 (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.90 24th 17th 3.15 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 8th 33.3 Shots 30.8 19th 29th 34.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 19th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 16.8% 29th 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 5th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN

NHL Network, SportsNet PT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.