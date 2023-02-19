West Virginia vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Sunday's game at Moody Center has the Texas Longhorns (20-7) taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-8) at 4:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-57 win as our model heavily favors Texas.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Mountaineers secured a 62-60 victory against Kansas.
West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 74, West Virginia 57
West Virginia Schedule Analysis
- When the Mountaineers took down the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 22 in the AP's Top 25) on February 11 by a score of 73-60, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- The Mountaineers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in Division I. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 32nd-most.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 87th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (four).
West Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-65 at home over Baylor (No. 31) on January 15
- 62-60 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 15
- 49-45 over Georgia (No. 48) on December 20
- 77-70 on the road over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 7
- 67-57 at home over Texas Tech (No. 76) on January 21
West Virginia Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 66.9 points per game, 151st in college basketball, and giving up 60.3 per contest, 73rd in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.
- West Virginia has averaged 0.3 fewer points in Big 12 games (66.6) than overall (66.9).
- At home the Mountaineers are putting up 71.8 points per game, 9.4 more than they are averaging on the road (62.4).
- At home, West Virginia gives up 56.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 72.9.
- The Mountaineers are averaging 66.2 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than their average for the season (66.9).
