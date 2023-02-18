Tre Mitchell is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET, when the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) at WVU Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN

West Virginia's Last Game

In its previous game, West Virginia lost to the Baylor on Monday, 79-67. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored a team-high 17 points (and added three assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Emmitt Matthews Jr. 17 5 3 0 0 1 Joe Toussaint 11 4 4 0 0 2 Tre Mitchell 9 3 3 1 0 1

West Virginia Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson is tops on the Mountaineers with 13.8 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also posting 3.4 rebounds.

Mitchell averages 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joe Toussaint is putting up 10.2 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Kedrian Johnson puts up a team-high 3.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor.

Matthews puts up 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)