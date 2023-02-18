The New Jersey Devils (35-14-5) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-18-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 4-2 defeat to the St. Louis Blues, while the Penguins were beaten by the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last game.

Penguins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have won one of the 11 games, or 9.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Pittsburgh has gone 1-10, a 9.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has played 24 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 185 (8th) Goals 175 (15th) 143 (3rd) Goals Allowed 168 (16th) 33 (20th) Power Play Goals 40 (12th) 32 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (13th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.

The Penguins have scored 175 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded 168 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +7.

