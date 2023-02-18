Penguins vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils (35-14-5) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-18-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, February 18 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 4-2 defeat to the St. Louis Blues, while the Penguins were beaten by the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last game.
Penguins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and MSG
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-115)
|Penguins (-105)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have won one of the 11 games, or 9.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Pittsburgh has gone 1-10, a 9.1% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Penguins.
- Pittsburgh has played 24 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|185 (8th)
|Goals
|175 (15th)
|143 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|168 (16th)
|33 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (12th)
|32 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (13th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- In the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.8 goals.
- The Penguins have scored 175 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded 168 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +7.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.