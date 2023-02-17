The New York Islanders (27-23-7) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (27-17-9) at UBS Arena on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and SN1. The Islanders have lost three straight games.

The Penguins' offense has put up 33 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (28.1%). They are 5-2-3 over those contests.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Friday's game.

Penguins vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-115)

Islanders (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Islanders (-0.8)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 27-17-9 this season and are 5-9-14 in overtime games.

Pittsburgh has earned 24 points (8-4-8) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 10 games this season when the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

When Pittsburgh has scored two goals this season, they've earned seven points (2-5-3 record).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 32 times, earning 53 points from those matchups (24-3-5).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in 15 games this season and has registered 16 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 15-6-1 (31 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents 30 times this season, and earned 30 points in those games.

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 25th 2.88 Goals Scored 3.23 14th 8th 2.70 Goals Allowed 3.08 16th 20th 30.9 Shots 33.2 9th 19th 31.6 Shots Allowed 34.0 29th 29th 16.6% Power Play % 21.6% 17th 5th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 80.8% 12th

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and SN1

ESPN+, TVAS, MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

