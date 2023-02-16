Thursday's contest at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (16-7) squaring off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for Georgia Southern, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Thundering Herd are coming off of a 64-60 loss to Texas State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 68, Marshall 67

Marshall Schedule Analysis

Against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles on January 21, the Thundering Herd secured their best win of the season, a 53-52 home victory.

Marshall has 10 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Marshall 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 21

59-52 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 31

72-64 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 2

71-59 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 226) on January 28

65-60 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Marshall Performance Insights